A lot of it is happening because of cut of stamp duty and cut of interest rates. We will have to see how that lasts because I am seeing this as a short-term phenomenon and things will go back to slightly earlier rates unless housing prices fall down. I don’t think a massive increase in transactions is sustainable. Watch here.

Deepak Shenoy, Founder, Capitalmind

Last year, in 2019, the registrations of homes in Mumbai region were about 67,000 units odd and this year, 2020, we are closing it at more than 64,000 units, which means ever since the stamp duty cut was declared, the rise in registrations has been fabulous. Watch here.

Gulam Zia, ED, Knight Frank

The nation is powering ahead with solar energy and the government has decided that in the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the modules that are going to generate the energy and the cells which are the active ingredients in the modules should be made in India. When the module is in India, the other very important component of the module is solar glass on which the whole module comes into existence. It so happens that we are the only manufacturers of solar glass in India and therefore we have a chance of being able to meet the requirement of the module maker in India by supplying solar glass from our company. Watch here.

Pradeep Kheruka, Chairman, Borosil

The housing sector which has been in the doldrums again is showing up very nicely with the support of the government initiatives both local and central. So we are in a very sweet spot on fundamentals. Globally, also the environment is very supportive in terms of recovery so with vaccine also kind of coming through the next 6 months could further board well for the sentiment and for the growth. Watch here.

S Krishna Kumar, CIO-Equity, Sundaram Mutual Fund

The Nifty is up 15 percent for the year which is our long-term average annual return from the Nifty. I am not sure if COVID is eradicated next year, then maybe this is not one of those extreme bubble movements. I think with the next four-five years, we are set up for a massive earnings recovery and if that plays out, then this 15 percent return is very possible going forward. Watch here.

Susmit Patodia, Associate Director and Fund Manager-PMS, Motilal Oswal AMC

The sectors that I am positive about is real estate and technology. Real estate is a very strong theme that will play out for the next 6-12 months. Within that, either look for financer or the developer themselves directly. Oberoi can be one play for playing the Mumbai micro market and DLF as a larger one. Within lenders, the top idea there is HDFC. Watch here.

Suveer Chainani, Market Expert

The thing to focus on is not whether the economy is recovering or not but investors should focus on the strength of a franchise, its ability to grow earnings, its ability to protect itself from wider forced such as COVID, inflation and thus generate value for shareholders. Watch here.