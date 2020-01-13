Here's what Investec says on potential M&A involving Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank
Updated : January 13, 2020 03:00 PM IST
Investec has analysed the entire situation and presented probable solutions available for Kotak Mahindra bank.
According to Investec, the deal would be value accretive for Kotak Mahindra Bank's minority shareholders even in the bear case.
Ivestec said it makes fundamental sense for such an acquisition at this juncture for Kotak bank.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more