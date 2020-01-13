#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Here's what Investec says on potential M&A involving Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank

Updated : January 13, 2020 03:00 PM IST

Investec has analysed the entire situation and presented probable solutions available for Kotak Mahindra bank.
According to Investec, the deal would be value accretive for Kotak Mahindra Bank's minority shareholders even in the bear case.
Ivestec said it makes fundamental sense for such an acquisition at this juncture for Kotak bank.
