Here's what experts said about market, economy, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports on March 23

What still stands out to us is Jerome Powell, unlike the ECB, did not try to lean strongly against the rising bond yields. There is no reason for them to do so if the economy is doing okay, corporate bond markets are doing okay, and the dollar hasn’t surged in a very big way. The bulk of the move might very well be behind us but if you are looking at inflation and growth creeping back towards the 2 percent range, that is where – because the yields around where they are – potentially another 10-50 bps higher doesn’t look unreasonable. It is quite possible we will see markets test how far the Fed is willing to allow this to go. Catch the conversation here.