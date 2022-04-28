The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will launch one of the largest initial public offers (IPOs) in the history of the Indian capital market on May 4. The government is expected to offer 221,374,920 equity shares as an offer for sale (OFS) in the IPO. LIC has a fixed price band of Rs 902-949 apiece. LIC is offering a discount of Rs 60 per share to eligible policyholders and a discount of Rs 45 per share to employees and retail individual investors.
Bids can be made for a minimum of 15 equity shares and further in multiples of 15. The LIC IPO will be on till May 9. Investors can apply through various platforms. One of the most popular and easy-to-use platforms is Paytm Money, that allows users to submit their IPO application in just a few clicks. Paytm Money is also helping users open a free demat account for the LIC IPO.
Here’s how to apply for LIC IPO through Paytm Money/Paytm app
The bidding process
