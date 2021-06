The benchmark Nifty index has more than doubled from its lows in March last year. But, there are certain stocks that are up 1000 percent since the end of last fiscal—and that’s in a pandemic year.

In the last one year, 21 stocks have multiplied 10 times in value. They have been 10 baggers or the 1000 percenters.

CNBC-TV18 Head of Research Sonal Sachdev, in an article notes that there are companies that are well recognized, of good pedigree, that have seen big corporate developments with implications for their future growth like CG Power (now an arm of Tube Investments) and Magma Fincorp (now in the Poonawalla fold).

There are also some with glimpses of promise or hints of changes in business trajectory. But also, several seem to be drawing attention without much to back such consideration.

Read here: Bottomline: These stocks gave 1000% since Mar’20, but what about fundamentals

What’s more worrisome than some of these 1000 percenters are the penny poppers—what were till last year, below par value stocks, which have seen sharp gains sans any fundamental basis. Two among these that caught our attention are Crane Software and Ashima.