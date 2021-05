The Indian market is likely to open flat on Tuesday following a flat trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 49 points or 0.33 percent lower at 14,651 level on Singapore Exchange.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

ICICI Bank: A penalty of Rs 3 crore has been imposed on ICICI Bank Ltd for contravention of certain directions, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for “contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI contained in Master Circular on ‘Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks’ dated July 1, 2015”, the central bank said in a statement.

IDBI Bank: The bank reported a standalone profit of Rs 512 crore in Q4FY21 against the profit of Rs 135 crore it posted in the year-ago period. It has reported a 38 percent growth in its net interest income.

Home First Finance Company India: The company reported a profit of Rs 31 crore for Q4FY21, against Rs 12 crore a year ago. Its total income rose from Rs 106 crore to Rs 136 crore YoY.

L&T Technology Services: L&T reported a consolidated profit of Rs 204.8 crore for Q4FY21, against Rs 186.1 crore a quarter ago. Its revenue rose from Rs 1,400.7 crore to Rs 1,446.6 crore QoQ.

JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy, the wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Future Energy, has signed the largest power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India for extended capacity of 540 MW out of total capacity of 810 MW.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 29.26 crore for Q4 of financial year 21, against Rs 197.56 crore reported in Q4FY20. Its revenue increased from Rs 2,378.09 crore to Rs 2,636.21 crore YoY.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Its subsidiary Motherson Rolling Stock Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. has acquired the manufacturing site of Bombardier Transportation in Mexico.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals: The company has added two fully automated packaging lines to its existing capacity. The lines have been approved by the UK-MHRA for the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).

Aarti Drugs: CRISIL reaffirmed long-term credit rating on the bank facilities of the company at AA-/Stable and short-term credit rating at A1+.