Here is why this cement stock has surged 40% in just 2 days

Updated : February 26, 2020 12:22 PM IST

India Cements share price has rallied over 40 percent in 2 days after Gopikishan S Damani, brother of Radhakishan Damani, bought 2.75 percent stake in the company
The stock, which rose over 17 percent in the previous session has further extended gains to hit the upper circuit (up 20 percent), today.
Gopikishan S Damani purchased 85,22,428 equity shares of the cement company at Rs 82.7 per share.
