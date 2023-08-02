Here's why Strides Pharma shares fell 7% today

Besides a flat revenue performance, the Street also wanted clarity on the restructuring Strides Pharma has announced. The company is looking to combine the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) interests of group which means consolidating the promoter run injectable CDMO business under Strides into one platform.

Bengaluru-headquartered Strides Pharma witnessed a narrower net loss of Rs 7.1 crore as against a Rs 136 crore loss that it reported during the corresponding quarter a year ago. Strides reported an exceptional loss of Rs 6 crore in the Pharmaceutical business, while the base quarter had an exceptional loss of Rs 66 crore.

The pharma company reported a flat revenue this quarter at Rs 930 crore, which is a 1.1 percent drop from last year's June quarter. However, operating performance for the company remained strong, with EBITDA expanding to Rs 166.5 crore from Rs 60 crore last year, while margins improved to multi quarter highs of around 18 percent.

Besides a flat revenue performance, the Street also wanted clarity on the restructuring the company has announced. The company is looking to combine the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) interests of group which means consolidating the promoter run injectable CDMO business under Strides into one platform.

The idea the company has said is to make the platform a speciality focused pharma CDMO business. Under the proposed restructuring, Stelis which is the biopharma arm of the CDMO business will house these CDMO businesses, which will comprise of biologicals, complex injectables, oral technologies such as drug delivery systems.

All the CDMO businesses, which are proposed to bought into the new venture are profitable, which will add $100 million of incremental CDMO revenue to strides. The Board has given in principle agreement and due diligence will need to take place, scheme details likely in the next 12 weeks.

On the fundamentals the company expects margins to probably hit 20 percent, expect debt to reduce by around Rs 700 crore more than the targeted Rs 500 crore earlier and they expect US revenues to recover to the $60 million quarterly runrate.

Strides Pharma said that the company is on track to achieve the targets it set out at the start of financial year 2024. Founder, Managing Director and Executive Chairperson Arun Kumar said that the company will sustain the momentum in performance driven by the continuous improvement in the quality of business and deliver strong cash generation going forward.