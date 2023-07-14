Here is all you need to know about Netweb Technologies IPO

The IPO price band is fixed at Rs 475 - 500 per share, while the issue size is about Rs 630 crore. This includes Rs 206 crore of fresh issue and offer for sale of 8.5 mn shares.

Netweb Technologies IPO opens on July 17 and ends on July 19. The company provides high performance computing (Supercomputing / HPC) systems, private cloud infrastructure and data centre servers. The anchor investor bidding date is July 14.

Post listing, the promoters shareholding shall reduce to 75 percent from 95 percent. The company raised Rs 51 crore via pre IPO placement at an issue price of Rs 500 from 360 One Fund (IIFL Wealth). The implied market capitalisation post issue is about Rs 2,803 crore.

Netweb Technologies has recently forayed into developing new product lines, viz., Network Switches and 5G ORAN Appliances, and have introduced 5G cloud on core and edge for an international telecommunication service provider.

The company's prominent clients are education institutions (IIT IIMs) + space organization + NMDC data centre, Yotta Data , R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, space.

Out of the total funds raised through the IPO, Rs 32.3 crore shall be utilized for setting up a manufacturing facility at Faridabad, Haryana towards setting up a new (Surface mount technology) SMT line. The land on which the SMT facility will be constructed has been acquired. Furthermore, Rs 128 crore will be utilized for working capital requirements and Rs 22 crore for repayment of debt. The total borrowing as of FY23 stands at Rs 356 crore.

The company has outstanding trade receivables of Rs 151 crore and high trade receivable days at 94. The order book has grown to Rs 90 crore as of 31st May 2023.