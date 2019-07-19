Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : July 19, 2019 08:39 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,920 target at Rs 5,800
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 593, target at Rs 618
Prakash Gaba - Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 267, target at Rs 280
