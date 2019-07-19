Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian benchmark indices are set for a positive start on Friday supported by gains in the global markets after comments by a US Federal Reserve official raised prospects of a rate cut by the central bank. The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 settled nearly 1 percent lower in the previous session dragged by banking stocks after Yes Bank’s poor Q1 results.

Among Stocks, Ashwani Gujral is negative on Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, and BEL, and positive on Dabur and Apollo Hospitals. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on United Spirits and MCx, and 'sell' call on ICICI Bank and Eicher Motors. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Wipro, and bearish on Canara Bank, Federal Bank, and Vodafone Idea

Here are the top stock ideas by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,920 target at Rs 5,800

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 210

- Sell BEL with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 90

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 436

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,420

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 593, target at Rs 618

- Buy MCX with a stop loss of Rs 859, target at Rs 900

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 405

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 18,850, target at Rs 17,600

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 267, target at Rs 280

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 273, target at Rs 260

- Sell Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 101, target at Rs 96

- Sell Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 12, target at Rs 10

