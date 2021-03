Gujarat-based crop protection chemical manufacturer Heranba Industries’ IPO will list on BSE and NSE on Friday (March 5).

The finalisation of Allotment for the IPO was done on March 2 and the shares were credited to the demat accounts of those who got allotment on March 4. Those who have applied for the Heranba IPO can check the allotment status on BSE's website.

Once you are on the page, select the company name (Heranba Industries), then enter Application No/CAF number, beneficiary ID or PAN number. Finally, click on the search button to know the Heranba IPO share allotment subscription status.

The refund process has been initiated on March 3 for those who weren't allotted shares. One can contact the Registrar of Heranba Industries IPO with any queries related to stock allocation or refund.

In case you weren't allotted any shares and are wondering why; here are the possible reasons.

a: The IPO was oversubscribed and the allotment process was completed via the lottery system and you may have not been selected.

b: The IPO application was rejected due to mismatch/incomplete information.

c: The issue price was higher than the bid price -- it is advisable to always apply on cut-off price.

In this case, the final issue price was fixed at Rs 626-627 per share.

The crop protection chemical manufacturer is looking to mop up Rs 625 crore through its public issue. Heranba Industries hit the capital market from February 23 to 25, while the portion for anchor investors opened on February 22.

The issue was subscribed 83 times during the February 23-25 period, before the allotment of shares was finalised on March 2. Incorporated in 1992, Heranba Industries is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids. Heranba Industries operates in different verticals, including domestic sales, exports, and manufacturing. The company has about 8,600 dealers across India. It exports its products to over 60 nations through its numerous international distribution partners.