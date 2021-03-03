  • SENSEX
Heranba Industries IPO allotment status finalised: Here's how you can check

Updated : March 03, 2021 11:15 AM IST

The IPO, which was open from February 23-25 was subscribed 83.3 times.
The quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 67.45 times and the retail portion 11.84 times.
The company had already raised Rs 187.5 crore from anchor investors on February 22, a day before the opening for the issue.
