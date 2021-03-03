Heranba Industries IPO allotment status finalised: Here's how you can check

The share allotment of the Rs 625-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Heranba Industries has been finalised. The status of the allotment can be checked on BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue.

The IPO, which was open from February 23-25 was subscribed 83.3 times at a price band of Rs 626-627 per share. The quota for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 67.45 times and the retail portion 11.84 times. The HNI quota saw 271.15 times subscription.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

4) Click on the "Search" button.

Through the website of Registrar - Bigshare Services.

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit.

The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

Brokerages have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue for listing gains and also for the long term, given the company's dominant position in pyrethroids market, better return ratios than peers, reasonable valuations to peers, increasing export opportunity and strong balance sheet with low long term debt.

The company had already raised Rs 187.5 crore from anchor investors on February 22, a day before the opening for the issue.

The IPO comprised an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90.15 lakh equity shares and a fresh issue of Rs 60 crore shares. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 626-627 per share. The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for working capital requirements.

Heranba Industries is a crop protection chemical manufacturer and is one of the leading domestic producers of synthetic pyrethroids like cypermethrin, deltamethrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, etc.