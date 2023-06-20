HEG and HCLTech: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Market tech analyst, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has these stock recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has identified two stocks worth monitoring: HEG and HCLTech.

According to Chouhan, stocks in the metal sector have been performing exceptionally well, and among them, HEG stands out. Currently trading around Rs 1,710-1,720, HEG has experienced a significant uptrend after a span of four to five years.

The stock is following a trending pattern, and based on its overall formation, Chouhan anticipates it will reach levels of Rs 1,900 or 1,930. Given the current levels, Chouhan suggests buying HEG with a stop loss around Rs 1,630. The stock is up more than 37 percent in the past month.

Read Here | Tata Motors Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty 50 index is trading at a seven-year high

In the IT sector, Chouhan has identified HCLTech as an appealing stock. After a prolonged period, there has been notable buying activity and specific buying momentum observed.

HCLTech has surpassed its levels from the past seven months and is currently trading around Rs 1,150. Chouhan predicts that it could reach levels of Rs 1,220 to 1,230 from its current position.

Consequently, he recommends buying HCLTech at the present levels with a stop loss around Rs 1,130. Shares of HCLTech are up more than 3 percent in the past month.