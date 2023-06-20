CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsHEG and HCLTech: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

HEG and HCLTech: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

HEG and HCLTech: Top stock picks to keep on your radar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sonal Bhutra   | Ekta Batra  Jun 20, 2023 2:18:20 PM IST (Published)

Market tech analyst, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has these stock recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

In his recent trading recommendations, technical analyst Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has identified two stocks worth monitoring: HEG and HCLTech.

Live Tv

Loading...

According to Chouhan, stocks in the metal sector have been performing exceptionally well, and among them, HEG stands out. Currently trading around Rs 1,710-1,720, HEG has experienced a significant uptrend after a span of four to five years.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X