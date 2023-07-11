The Nifty Bank index is likely to see a major flow impact as HDFC Bank will see an upward weight revision to 29 percent from 27 percent currently. Alongside, weight reduction will also be seen in ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, as per estimates by Nuvama.

On account of the mega merger of HDFC-HDFC Bank, key domestic indices is expected to witness some churning on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Nifty Bank index will see a major flow impact as HDFC Bank will see an upward weight revision to 29 percent (weight is capped) from 27 percent currently. Alongside weight reduction will also be seen in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India , Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, as per estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

In separate notices, both the stock exchanges have informed market participants that HDFC will be suspended from trading with effect from July 13, (i.e., closing hours of trading on July 12).

This led to stock exchanges announcing several changes to indices where HDFC was a constituent.

For example, LTIMindtree will replace Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) in the Nifty 50 index with effect from July 13. The stock will witness inflow worth $30 million, according to a note by Nuvama.

Meanwhile, Jindal Steel & Power will replace LTIMindtree in the Nifty Next 50 as the latter migrates to the Nifty club. This stock is expected to see $30 million in inflows.

JSW Steel, which is also set to join Sensex due to exclusion of HDFC Ltd, could attract $145 million in passive inflows, Nuvama said in an earlier report. The adjustment will take place on July 12 and would be effective from July 13.

Meanwhile, Mankind Pharma, which got listed on the stock exchanges in May this year, will replace HDFC Ltd in Nifty500 index on July 13. LIC Housing Finance will replace HDFC Ltd in Nifty Financial Services Index.

Mankind Pharma has also been included in Nifty Midcap150, Nifty Midcap100, Nifty200, and other indices. Zydus Lifesciences will replace Jindal Steel & Power in Nifty Midcap Select. Adani Group company Ambuja Cements will replace HDFC in Nifty High Beta50 index.

"I believe most of the index balancing pre-emptive positioning is well priced in," said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Institutional Equities.

On Tuesday, shares of HDFC Bank were trading 0.21 percent higher at Rs 1,659.95 apiece on the NSE, while HDFC Ltd opened at Rs 2,769.15, up 0.13 percent.