On account of the mega merger of HDFC-HDFC Bank, key domestic indices is expected to witness some churning on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Nifty Bank index will see a major flow impact as HDFC Bank will see an upward weight revision to 29 percent (weight is capped) from 27 percent currently. Alongside weight reduction will also be seen in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, as per estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Bourses BSE and NSE will bid farewell to HDFC stock on July 12, which is getting delisted from exchanges following a $64 billion all-stock reverse merger deal with subsidiary HDFC Bank. The merger with HDFC Bank Ltd got effective from July 1.