CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsHDFC Twins Merger: How fund flows will stack up in indices like Nifty Bank, Sensex

HDFC Twins Merger: How fund flows will stack up in indices like Nifty Bank, Sensex

HDFC Twins Merger: How fund flows will stack up in indices like Nifty Bank, Sensex
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jul 11, 2023 11:08:33 AM IST (Updated)

The Nifty Bank index is likely to see a major flow impact as HDFC Bank will see an upward weight revision to 29 percent from 27 percent currently. Alongside, weight reduction will also be seen in ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, as per estimates by Nuvama.

On account of the mega merger of HDFC-HDFC Bank, key domestic indices is expected to witness some churning on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Nifty Bank index will see a major flow impact as HDFC Bank will see an upward weight revision to 29 percent (weight is capped) from 27 percent currently. Alongside weight reduction will also be seen in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, as per estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Live TV

Loading...

Bourses BSE and NSE will bid farewell to HDFC stock on July 12, which is getting delisted from exchanges following a $64 billion all-stock reverse merger deal with subsidiary HDFC Bank. The merger with HDFC Bank Ltd got effective from July 1.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X