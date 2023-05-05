HDFC shares fall 5%, market cap slips below SBI after MSCI update spooks investors

By Meghna Sen

The recent sell-off has dragged HDFC's market capitalisation below SBI. HDFC commanded a m-cap of Rs 4,99,467 crore, down nearly Rs 25,573 crore over Thursday's market value of Rs 5,25,114 crore. SBI, on the other hand, has a m-cap of Rs 5,22,536.03 crore against Rs 5,17,627 crore in the previous trading session