HDFC shares fall 5%, market cap slips below SBI after MSCI update spooks investors

The recent sell-off has dragged HDFC's market capitalisation below SBI. HDFC commanded a m-cap of Rs 4,99,467 crore, down nearly Rs 25,573 crore over Thursday's market value of Rs 5,25,114 crore. SBI, on the other hand, has a m-cap of Rs 5,22,536.03 crore against Rs 5,17,627 crore in the previous trading session
Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd slumped more than five percent to hit Rs 2,720 apiece in Friday's trade after a report by brokerage Nuvama suggested that the merged HDFC entity could see $150-200 million in outflows. The global index aggregator MSCI said it will use an adjustment factor of 0.5 while computing the weightage of the merged entity.
The stock opened at Rs 2,720, down 4.9 percent from previous closing price of Rs 2,862.35 on BSE. The stock witnessed heavy sell-off and hit an intraday low of Rs 2,710 and intraday high of Rs 2,756.40.
