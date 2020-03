The coronavirus crisis has induced immense volatility in the markets with investors turning to panic selling. Given the severe hit to the real economy and uncertainly over the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19 pandemic, HDFC Securities in a recent report has suggested investors' exposure to high-quality Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) stocks.

Recent sharp correction presents an attractive opportunity for long term investment into high-quality names. It recommends stocks with cycle tested business models, low financial leverage and a strong competitive positioning - which will likely further consolidate post crisis -- Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ITC, United Spirits, UltraTech Cement, IGL, CDSL, and Cholamandalam Investment.

It also believes that, among sectors, IT, Consumer Staples, Pharma, and Chemicals will ride out the current turbulence with low earnings hit and should form key portfolio weights. Telecom will also be largely insulated and may actually benefit owing to higher demand in near term, it added.

Even though the banking and financial sectors have faced the brunt of the economic slowdown, the brokerage prefers large sector leaders, given sharp price correction and resilient business models.

However, autos, retail, entertainment, eating out, aviation sectors that are already facing demand shocks and will take time to normalize, it stated.

While the COVID-19 situation remains fluid, HDFC Securities believes that Nifty correction of 30 percent already factors in the impact of 1-month lockdown and return to business normalcy by Q1 end.