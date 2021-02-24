  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

HDFC Securities continues to prefer IT, large banks post Q3 earnings; lists top large and midcap picks

Updated : February 24, 2021 02:14 PM IST

The December quarter was another strong quarter, beating expectations across most sectors, led by margin surprises.
HDFC Securities' large-cap picks in the model portfolio include Infosys, ITC, SBI, SBI Life, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Bharti.
HDFC Securities continues to prefer IT, large banks post Q3 earnings; lists top large and midcap picks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SC directs Fortis Healthcare for details of IHH deal, Singh Bros role by Mar 1

SC directs Fortis Healthcare for details of IHH deal, Singh Bros role by Mar 1

Maharashtra govt seeks 1-month extension from court to decide on General Motors plant closure plea

Maharashtra govt seeks 1-month extension from court to decide on General Motors plant closure plea

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 1

Heranba Industries IPO subscribed 65% so far on Day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement