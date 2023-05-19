HDFC Pension’s assets under management cross Rs 50,000 crore

The AUM size has grown 400 percent in a span of 33 months from a base AUM of Rs 10,000 crore which was achieved in July 2020.

HDFC Pension Management Company Ltd has crossed the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore of Assets Under Management (AUM) on May 15, 2023. Since its launch in 2013, the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Life Insurance Company, has grown at a fast rate.

The AUM size has grown 400 percent in a span of 33 months from a base AUM of Rs 10,000 crore which was achieved in July 2020.

Milestone Jul 2020 Aug2021 Jun 2022 Jan 2023 May 2023 AUM in Rs crore 10,000 20,000 30,000 40,000 50,000 Time Taken 83 months 13 months 10 months 6 months 4 months

HDFC Pension is one of the legacy pension fund manager in India, under retail and corporate NPS segments with the highest number of subscribers (15,00,000+ as on May 1, 2023), the company said.

"Every working individual needs an avenue to secure their future after retirement. NPS as a financial product plays a critical role in the process of retirement planning. The superior returns, attractive tax benefits, and low charges make for a strong customer proposition. With our AUM crossing the threshold of Rs 50,000 crore, the effective fund management charges for our subscribers will reduce further, making the product more cost effective," said Sriram Iyer, Chief Executive Officer at HDFC Pension said.

ALSO READ | Bajaj Allianz Life launches first small cap fund in ULIP segment — NFO available till May 23