HDFC Pension's assets under management cross Rs 50,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 4:18:25 PM IST (Updated)

The AUM size has grown 400 percent in a span of 33 months from a base AUM of Rs 10,000 crore which was achieved in July 2020.

HDFC Pension Management Company Ltd has crossed the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore of Assets Under Management (AUM) on May 15, 2023. Since its launch in 2013, the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Life Insurance Company, has grown at a fast rate.

MilestoneJul 2020Aug2021Jun 2022Jan 2023May 2023
AUM in Rs crore10,00020,00030,00040,00050,000
Time Taken83 months13 months10 months6 months4 months
