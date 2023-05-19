HDFC Pension’s assets under management cross Rs 50,000 crore

The AUM size has grown 400 percent in a span of 33 months from a base AUM of Rs 10,000 crore which was achieved in July 2020.

HDFC Pension Management Company Ltd has crossed the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore of Assets Under Management (AUM) on May 15, 2023. Since its launch in 2013, the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of HDFC Life Insurance Company, has grown at a fast rate.

