Nifty50 cracks below 17,750 amid market-wide sell-off ahead of Fed policy announcement

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 snapped a two-day winning run on Wednesday tracking nervousness across global markets ahead of a key rate decision by the US central bank due later in the day.

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Wednesday dragged by losses across most sectors, amid nervousness across global markets as investors awaited the outcome of the FOMC's two-day meeting due later in the day. The US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in the key lending rate to tame a sticky 40-year high in consumer inflation.

Both headline indices recovered about one third of the day's losses by the end of the session. The Sensex fell 444.3 points or 0.7 percent to hit 59,275.4 at the weakest level of the day, and the Nifty50 dropped to as low as 17,663.6, down 152.7 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.

A total of 36 stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended with cuts. Shree Cement, Adani Ports, IndusInd, UltraTech and PowerGrid were the top laggards. Cipla, Hindalco, NTPC, ONGC and Larsen & Toubro — finishing around two percent lower — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that fell the most.

On the other hand, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, Coal India and Tech Mahindra — rising between 0.4 percent and 2.9 percent — were the top gainers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation of its military reserves in a significant escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The markets have factored in a 75-bp hike by the Fed... Reports of mobilising Russian forces in Ukraine have escalated geopolitical tensions and fears of rising inflation," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Any military escalation will have an influence on the near-term trend of the global markets... Implications for the domestic market can be high as it is trading at a premium compared to the world," Nair added.

Central Bank of India shares ended 6.6 percent higher after the RBI removed the lender from its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework — a mechanism aimed at aiding a recovery for commercial banks showing signs of stress.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bears, as 1,282 stocks rose and 2,176 fell on BSE at the close.

The rupee depreciated by 0.3 percent to settle at 79.98 against the US dollar.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red, mirroring the trend across Asia, amid weakness in the interest rate-sensitive tech sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.4 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.