This analyst explains why she recommends buying HDFC and JSW Steel

Shivangi Sarda, a renowned analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has diligently identified two stocks, namely HDFC and JSW Steel, that possess the potential to be lucrative investment opportunities. Sarda's comprehensive analysis reveals a range of positive indicators for these stocks, compellingly urging investors to seriously contemplate these options.

The first stock on Sarda's radar is HDFC . She pointed out that the stock has witnessed significant short-covering moves in the previous series, accompanied by fresh long positions being added in the July series. This has resulted in a remarkable performance, with the stock holding above its resistance levels, she said.

Sarda observed a solid base formation and substantial trading volumes, which further enhance the stock's attractiveness. Given these factors, she recommended buying HDFC shares, projecting a potential move above Rs 3,040 levels, with a support level of around Rs 2,870.

It is worth noting that HDFC shares have already gained more than 8 percent in the past month, indicating a positive trend.

The second stock that catches Sarda's attention is JSW Steel, a company operating in the metal industry. She notes that any small declines in the stock's price have been utilised as buying opportunities, indicating strong investor interest.

Sarda emphasises the positive market sentiment surrounding JSW Steel, backed by substantial trading volumes and a significant rollover from the previous series. In fact, the stock has witnessed around 93 percent rollover and a 20 percent long build-up, which acts as a fresh trigger for a potential uptrend.

Considering these factors, Sarda suggests buying JSW Steel shares, with a target price of Rs 825 and a support level around Rs 777. The stock is up more than 11 percent in the last month.