This analyst explains why she recommends buying HDFC and JSW Steel

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBC-TV18 Jul 3, 2023 11:44:34 AM IST (Updated)

Shivangi Sarda, a renowned analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has diligently identified two stocks, namely HDFC and JSW Steel, that possess the potential to be lucrative investment opportunities. Sarda's comprehensive analysis reveals a range of positive indicators for these stocks, compellingly urging investors to seriously contemplate these options.

The first stock on Sarda's radar is HDFC. She pointed out that the stock has witnessed significant short-covering moves in the previous series, accompanied by fresh long positions being added in the July series. This has resulted in a remarkable performance, with the stock holding above its resistance levels, she said.
