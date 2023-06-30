By Meghna Sen

Analysts covering HDFC Bank are turning bullish on the merged entity as the bank has been underperforming the Nifty for the last three years in spite of its decent growth. This underperformance is likely to change post merger, believe analysts.

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd and India's largest private lender HDFC Bank are in focus with the management making it clear that they want the merger to be effective Saturday, July 1, 2023. The boards of the housing finance major and HDFC Bank will meet tomorrow (June 30) post-market hours to provide clearance and approval for the mega merger, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said, adding that the deal received all the regulatory approvals.

Shares of HDFC will get delisted from stock exchanges on July 13 and will start trading under HDFC Bank ticker, said HDFC Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry. HDFC shareholders will get their HDFC Bank shares in one to three days, according to the housing finance company's management. "On July 13, HDFC Ltd stock will go off the bourses and shareholders will get their shares converted to HDFC Bank," Mistry said.