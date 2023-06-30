CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsHDFC HDFC Bank merger likely to be effective July 1 — how to trade the stock

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger likely to be effective July 1 — how to trade the stock

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger likely to be effective July 1 — how to trade the stock
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 30, 2023 9:35:25 AM IST (Published)

Analysts covering HDFC Bank are turning bullish on the merged entity as the bank has been underperforming the Nifty for the last three years in spite of its decent growth. This underperformance is likely to change post merger, believe analysts.

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd and India's largest private lender HDFC Bank are in focus with the management making it clear that they want the merger to be effective Saturday, July 1, 2023. The boards of the housing finance major and HDFC Bank will meet tomorrow (June 30) post-market hours to provide clearance and approval for the mega merger, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said, adding that the deal received all the regulatory approvals.

Live TV

Loading...

Shares of HDFC will get delisted from stock exchanges on July 13 and will start trading under HDFC Bank ticker, said HDFC Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry. HDFC shareholders will get their HDFC Bank shares in one to three days, according to the housing finance company's management.
"On July 13, HDFC Ltd stock will go off the bourses and shareholders will get their shares converted to HDFC Bank," Mistry said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X