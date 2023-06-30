CNBC TV18
FTSE to replace HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank and the change may see $1.3 bn weight up inflow

FTSE to replace HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank and the change may see $1.3 bn weight up inflow

FTSE to replace HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank and the change may see $1.3 bn weight up inflow
By Meghna Sen  Jun 30, 2023 12:51:41 PM IST (Updated)

Currently, HDFC Ltd is part of the FTSE indices while HDFC Bank is not a member. FTSE will continue with the current free float shares of HDFC Ltd in the indexes and rename the constituent with acquirer's name HDFC Bank, resulting in no weight changes, Nuvama said

FTSE Global Equity indices is expected to replace mortgage-lending pioneer HDFC Ltd with India's largest private lender HDFC Bank and continue with the current free float shares of Housing Development Finance in the indexes at the time of the merger, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

FTSE will rename the constituent with the acquirer's name HDFC Bank, resulting in no weight changes, Nuvama said.
Currently, HDFC Ltd is part of the FTSE indexes, while HDFC Bank is not a member. The report said that FTSE will most likely combine the original HDFC Bank shares provided sufficient liquidity, no foreign ownership restriction and a 10 percent-plus foreign headroom is available.
