HDFC Board meet today to consider raising Rs 57,000 crore via unsecured redeemable NCDs

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) shares started March 27 session in the green ahead of a board meeting later in the day to consider the issuance of unsecured redeemable nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) to raise 57,000 crore.

The issue would be in various tranches under a Shelf Placement Memorandum on a private placement basis.

Earlier in February, HDFC raised Rs 25,000 crore through a 10-year non-convertible debenture issue. The corporation received 92 bids aggregating to Rs 27,863 crore for NCDs on Electronic Bidding Platform (EBP). Of these, 55 bids were accepted for the said NCDs issue aggregating to Rs 25,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.97 percent per annum, payable yearly.

"The participation was from across investor categories, LIC (Life Insurance Corp) being one of the largest ones, along with other insurance companies, provident funds, banks, mutual funds and pension trusts," VS Rangan, executive director at HDFC then told Reuters.

According to a Reuters report, the NBFC has till now raised an aggregate of Rs 784.14 billion through bond issuance in this financial year, the highest by any company.

Meanwhile, HDFC is soon to be merged with HDFC Bank in what is being dubbed as one of the largest mergers in India's corporate history. The merged entity is estimated to have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. After the complete deal and merger, existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of HDFC Bank.

Other regulators including Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority and the exchanges BSE and NSE have already given their approvals for the deal. Now, the only pending approval is from the Reserve Bank of India, which however has given an in-principle nod to the $D40 billion mega amalgamation.