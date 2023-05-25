HDFC Bank highlighted that the cost-to-income ratio may remain sticky for the near term but could decline to 30 percent over the next 10 years, aided by the merger, operating leverage, improved cross-selling, and digitisation benefits

Shares of HDFC Bank remains one of the preferred picks of analysts even as the private sector lender's stock fell nearly 2 percent so far this year. At 10:48 am, the script was at Rs 1,605.60 apiece, down 0.63 percent in Thursday's trade. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1733.95 apiece earlier this month on May 4 and a 52 week low of Rs 1271.75 on June 17, 2022.

At its analyst day meet, the HDFC Bank management reiterated its core strategy of digitisation, distribution and strong risk control, said Nuvama Institutional Equities in its research report. Despite the high base, analyst said that the bank remains confident of gaining market share in deposits and loans driven by mortgages, personal loans and MSME.

The bank believes that it will be able to sustain return on assets (ROA) of 2 percent even in financial year (FY) 2024 (merger year) but merged return on equity (ROE) will take three–four years to revive to standalone levels.

The bank highlighted that the cost-to-income (C/I) ratio may remain sticky for the near term but could decline to 30 percent over the next 10 years, aided by the merger, operating leverage, improved cross-selling, and digitisation benefits.

Post its meet with the bank's management, a couple of brokerages have maintained a 'Buy' rating on the counter and suggested price targets of Rs 1,950-1,960 on the stock, implying a further upside of up to 21 percent.

What management says on HDFC merger

According to analysts, the lender suggested that the merger process is on track and is expected to be completed in about four to five weeks. The bank is positioning itself to capitalise on new growth opportunities in mortgage assets, higher cross-selling as customer stickiness improves, and faster growth in liabilities. Investments in branches and digital infrastructure will further support growth over the long term.

'Well positioned to lead new-age banking'

The bank also highlighted to analysts how the private lender was getting future-ready by focusing on strengthening its digital capabilities and sustainable growth after the planned HDFC merger while maintaining RoA at the current level.

The bank has emphasised that running the bank includes modernising the existing infrastructure, along with building competencies and cost of equity capital (COE). Growth is likely to be broad-based, mainly driven by technology and expanding distribution network, while improved cross-selling will further augment revenue growth, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.

Market share gains to continue

Analysts said that the bank is confident of maintaining a high incremental market share of deposits and loans even on a high, merged base. "We believe this is achievable given the bank’s expanding distribution, catch-up on digital and well-proven execution," the note stated.

The bank also highlighted that branch deposits compound with time, with branches having higher vintage garnering significantly more deposits versus the new branches. The bank has expanded its branch network by 2.6 times in the last decade, while deposits per branch have grown by 150 percent over the past 10 years.

The mix of retail deposits increased to 83 percent in FY23 from 81 percent in FY22. The bank aims to maintain a healthy current and savings account (CASA) ratio in 40s, even as it continues to raise deposits at an accelerated pace.

Margins, though, may come down after the merger to 3.8 percent, mainly due to a change in the business mix rather than any material change in the cost of funds, analysts said.