HDFC Bank highlighted that the cost-to-income ratio may remain sticky for the near term but could decline to 30 percent over the next 10 years, aided by the merger, operating leverage, improved cross-selling, and digitisation benefits

Shares of HDFC Bank remains one of the preferred picks of analysts even as the private sector lender's stock fell nearly 2 percent so far this year. At 10:48 am, the script was at Rs 1,605.60 apiece, down 0.63 percent in Thursday's trade. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1733.95 apiece earlier this month on May 4 and a 52 week low of Rs 1271.75 on June 17, 2022.

At its analyst day meet, the HDFC Bank management reiterated its core strategy of digitisation, distribution and strong risk control, said Nuvama Institutional Equities in its research report. Despite the high base, analyst said that the bank remains confident of gaining market share in deposits and loans driven by mortgages, personal loans and MSME.