Analysts have either a 'buy' or 'overweight' call on the HDFC Bank stock, with a target price of up to Rs 2,070, given the lender's strong liability and brand franchise.

HDFC Bank reported a solid earnings growth of 30 percent year-on-year (yoy), led by 22 percent yoy operating profit growth and 10 percent yoy decline in provisions. The lender's net interest margin (NIM) was unchanged at 4.1 percent. Loan growth was driven by a sustained momentum in commercial and rural banking and a pick-up in the retail segment. Asset quality ratios remained stable, while the restructured book moderated to 27 basis point of loans. Healthy provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) and a contingent provisioning buffer should support asset quality, analysts say.

All in all, as many as 10 brokerages, including Citi, JPMorgan, HSBC, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Motilal, Kotak, among others, have either a 'buy' or 'overweight' call on the HDFC Bank stock, with a target price of up to Rs 2,070, given the lender's strong liability and brand franchise.

Citi attributed HDFC Bank's better-than-expected June quarter earnings to benign credit cost and treasury gains along with stable net interest margins. JPMorgan, on the other hand, likes the lender's solid asset quality even as there was a slowdown in retail deposit accretion.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley also forecasted a healthy growth outlook for the bank as it expects to see an acceleration in loan growth in the coming quarters.

Among domestic brokerages, Motilal has a target price of Rs 2,070 on the counter. Nuvama has a target price of Rs 1,960. Kotak has a target price of Rs 1,925 on the HDFC Bank stock, while ICICI Securities has a target of Rs 2,000.

What analysts say on merged entity

"We introduce forecasts for the merged entity and estimate net earnings of Rs 65400 crore/79800 crore/95700 crore over FY24-26, translating into an RoA (return on asset) of 1.9-2.1 percent. We thus estimate RoE (return on equity) for the merged entity to revert to pre-merger levels of 17 percent+ by FY26," Motilal said.

Prabhudas Lilladher said the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger strategically fit HDFC Bank’s product basket. As the benefits accrue over a period, the intermittent period will see merger-related costs in the form of pressure on margins and cost to income ratio, it said adding that the return on equity is expected to moderate in the near term, owing to low leverage of the parent.

Shares of HDFC Bank gained a percent in Tuesday's trade after brokerage houses carved a healthy growth outlook for the lender. The stock reacted positively to the upbeat growth outlook and at 09.18 am were trading at Rs 1,697.55 on the NSE, up 1.1 percent from its previous close.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock rose 3 percent, while it rallied 25 percent in the last one-year period.

HDFC Bank reported a 30 percent YoY rise in net profit for the June quarter at Rs 11,952 crore, which was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 11,433.5 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 23,599.1 crore as against CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 23,922.6 crore. This is the first earnings of the bank following the merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Following the merger, HDFC Bank has become the seventh largest bank in the world with a market capitalisation of over Rs 12.66 lakh crore.