HDFC Bank faced selling pressure on Monday after a quarterly earnings report of the country's largest lender by market value fell short of Street estimates. HDFC Bank posted a 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit boosted by strong loan growth as well as net interest income, but its asset quality worsened.

HDFC Bank shares fell by Rs 17.3 or 1.3 percent to Rs 1,346.6 apiece at the weakest level of the day on BSE in early deals.

HDFC Bank's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — increased 14.5 percent to Rs 19,481.4 crore for the April-June period, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated HDFC Bank's net profit at Rs 9,409 crore and net interest income at Rs 19,581.7 crore for the quarter.

The bank registered a 21.5 percent rise in loans to Rs 13,95,000 crore in the three-month period.

However, the bank's asset quality — measured by the proportion of bad loans in total loans — worsened during the period sequentially on account of increasing slippages.

Here's what brokerages said -

Nomura retained a 'buy' call on HDFC Bank after the release of the banking giant's financial results, but brought down its target price to Rs 1,690 per share. Yet, the target price implies a 23.9 percent upside from the stock's closing price on Friday.

It cut its EPS estimates for the years ending March 2023, March 2024 and March 2025 by 1.2 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent citing lower treasury income and lower net interest margin (NIM).

Other brokerages, however, are more optimistic on HDFC Bank.

According to Credit Suisse, credit costs remained low for HDFC Bank at one percent, aiding its healthy return on assets of 1.8 percent. Return on assets is a key financial ratio that indicates how profitable a business is in the context of its total assets.

The brokerage raised its earnings per share — a measure of profitability — for the financial years ending March 2023 and March 2024 by 2-3 percent.

ICICI Securities' analyst, Kunal Shah, told CNBC-TV18 that he expects earnings growth of 18-20 percent for HDFC Bank with margin improvement seen following through going forward. The brokerage retained its 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank.

He expects NIMs for the entire sector to improve from the quarter ending September 2022.