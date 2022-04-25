HDFC Bank may be the biggest lender but ICICI Bank is emerging as more profitable

Buy / Sell HDFC Bank share TRADE

The competition between India's top two private lenders - HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank - has intensified further as the Street closely watches their January-March quarter numbers. While HDFC Bank stays as the country's biggest lender, ICICI Bank has emerged as more profitable, increasingly becoming the darling of the Dalal Street.

ICICI Bank's quarterly profit jumped almost 60 percent for the January-March period while HDFC Bank's profit rose 22.8 percent during the quarter, on year basis.

HDFC stock has corrected 7.5 percent since the last trading session before its March quarter earnings announcement on April 16. Shares of ICICI Bank, which reported its earnings on Saturday, were trading at Rs 758.65, up 1.5 percent from the previous close on the BSE at 12:05 pm.

Data courtesy: Indus Equity Advisors

What makes ICICI Bank attractive?

1. Return on assets (ROA) crossed 2 percent level in Q4, for the first time in at least 7 years

2. Return on equity (ROE) is the highest in at least 7 years

3. NIM is at an all-time high of 4 percent in Q4 (same as Q2FY22)

4. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) are the lowest in 29 quarters

5. 12-quarter high current account savings accounts (CASA) ratio of 48.7 percent (HDFC Bank at 48.2 percent)

6. Continues to outperform HDFC Bank in many parameters again

7. ICICI Home Finance reports the highest PAT in 8 quarters

8. Risk weight assets to advances ratio is at 102.9 percent; the lowest in 29 quarters

After a stellar quarter, ICICI Bank says it will continue to focus on gaining market share while remaining focused on being fair to customers.

Krishnan ASV, Lead Analyst-BFSI, HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18 ICICI Bank is emerging as the sector leader while HDFC Bank has its challenges of the past and recent merger decision. He believes ICICI Bank is likely to be in a sweet spot for the next couple of years.

“They (ICICI Bank) are the sector leader right now…they are in position and the performance only stands to strengthen the merits of that argument," he said. The analyst also thinks earnings growth would be moderate for ICICI Bank and expects a re-rating on the stock price.

Given the market leader HDFC Bank has had its own challenges in the recent past and has taken an unscheduled pit stop (the merger), ASV says, "It’s but natural that the sector leadership is now veering towards ICICI Bank purely based on execution.”

How prepared are ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank for the future

When asked how ICICI Bank plans to tackle the gap with larger peer HDFC Bank, which will grow wider with the largest private sector lender merging parent HDFC with itself, the bank's executive director Sandeep Batra told reporters ICICI Bank is focused on growing organically and will not look at any acquisitions, beyond portfolio buys.

Meanwhile, global brokerage Macquarie says the search for the next HDFC Bank is finally over. With an 'outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,000, the brokerage's target price indicates a 33.8 percent upside in the stock from Friday's closing price.

Another foreign brokerage Credit Suisse has an outperform call on the stock and continues to believe the bank will deliver strong earnings as it held up on strong growth and profitability in Q4FY22. Goldman Sachs has said the bank is well-positioned to structurally report superior return on assets at closer to 1.9 percent. It maintained a ‘buy” rating on the bank's stock.

While ICICI Bank is already ahead of the curve on the digital front, HDFC Bank’s management said it is looking to ramp up its digital business which gives confidence to investors that the private lender will do well going ahead.

HDFC Bank is also looking to expand its physical reach as it opened 563 new branches between January and March 2022. For every 100 branches, it wants to add another 10 to 15 every year going forward. The intention of the bank is to have a branch within 1-2 km of its customers, from the current level of 5-6 km of range.

Meanwhile, a senior analyst at a domestic brokerage firm who CNBC-TV18.com spoke to suggests it’s a good time to buy the dip in the HDFC Bank stock. Some analysts, however, remain apprehensive of the HDFC mega-merger.

Hurdles in mega HDFC merger

The first hurdle is to get permission for Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). The bank's management said it wants more time but the entire liability - HDFC's fund sources qualify for keeping CRR once they come into the bank that is if they are bringing in Rs 3.50 lakh crore with them, 3 percent of that will have to be kept as idle cash.

Second is the priority sector. HDFC has a lot of investments in affordable housing. So, as the book becomes large, HDFC Bank has to keep more money in all the categories.

Third, the combined HDFC Bank entity may have to cut its stake in the insurance company. The HDFC management was quoted as saying that they can even increase their stake, but that is not everyone's interpretation.