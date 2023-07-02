From the HDFC twins to RIL and Auto stocks reacting to their sales numbers, here are the key stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session.

HDFC & HDFC Bank |

In its quarterly business update, HDFC said that demand for home loans remains strong. Of the individual home loans disbursed during the quarter, 77 percent were salaried customers and 23 percent were self-employed. Housing Loans constituted 93 percent of the individual loans disbursed. Additionally, merger with HDFC Bank effective from July 1. Record date for swap ratio is July 13. HDFC shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC held.

Hero MotoCorp | Overall sales in June down 10 percent to 4.36 lakh units. Domestic sales down 8.7 percent to 4.22 lakh units, while exports down 34 percent to 14.236 units in June. To also increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters from July 3 at an average price of 1.5 percent which will vary across models.

Maruti Suzuki India | Overall sales in June up 2.3 percent to 1.59 lakh units. Total passenger vehicle sales up 8.4 percent to 1.33 lakh units, while exports drop 17 percent to 19,770 units.

Coal India | Production in June quarter up 10 percent year-on-year to 175.5 MT, the highest ever during the first quarter of any year. That is nearly 22.5 percent of its overall production target of 780 MT for financial year 2024. Supplies during the quarter up 5 percent to 187 MT.

Aditya Birla Capital | Successfully completes fund raising of Rs 3,000 crore. Raises Rs 1,750 crore through QIP at an issue price of Rs 175 per share. BlackRock, Capital Group, Norges Bank, MIT, ADIA, SBI Life among key participants in QIP.

NMDC | Best ever production and sales in June and April-June quarter. Production for the June month grew by 35 percent month-on-month. Sales in June more than doubled, rising 115 percent from May. Production and sales for the quarter increased by 20 percent and 45 percent respectively from last year.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Signs contract with Indian Navy for Medium Refit cum Life Certification of second Sishumar class submarine INS SHANKUSH worth Rs 2,724.63 crore.

Vedanta | Initiated a strategic review of its steel and steel making raw materials business. The company has engaged advisors to assist in the review. The review will begin immediately and will involve evaluating a broad range of options to maximise shareholder value, including, but not limited to a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses.

UltraTech | Total consolidated sales volume for the June quarter up 20 percent year-on-year to 29.96 million tonnes. India sales volume also up 20 percent. Capacity utilisation for the quarter stood at 90 percent. Overall sales volume down 5 percent from the March quarter.

NCC: Gets new orders worth Rs 2,055 crore in June. Out of these, two orders worth Rs 1,355 crore relate to the building division, while one order worth Rs 720 crore relates to the electrical division. These orders are from private and state government agencies and need to be executed within 20-27 months from date of receiving them.

Karur Vysya Bank | June quarter deposits up 13.75 percent year-on-year and 5.3 percent sequentially. Advances up 14 percent year-on-year and 4.6 percent from last quarter. CASA Ratio at 32.89 percent from 33.21 percent in March and 36.52 percent in June last year.

Reliance Industries | RIL and British Petroleum commence commercial production from third deepwater field in India's KG D6 block.