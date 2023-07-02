From the HDFC twins to RIL and Auto stocks reacting to their sales numbers, here are the key stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session.

HDFC & HDFC Bank |

In its quarterly business update, HDFC said that demand for home loans remains strong. Of the individual home loans disbursed during the quarter, 77 percent were salaried customers and 23 percent were self-employed. Housing Loans constituted 93 percent of the individual loans disbursed. Additionally, merger with HDFC Bank effective from July 1. Record date for swap ratio is July 13. HDFC shareholders will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares of HDFC held.