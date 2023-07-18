This analyst recommends buying HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indus Tower and Grasim

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HDFC Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,663 for an upside target of Rs 1,720. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,875 for an upside target Rs 1,945. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Indus Tower is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 181 and a stop loss of Rs 167. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Final buy recommendation from Thakkar is on Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 1,784 for a target of Rs 1,845. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The stock had a very decent rally and it is currently into a consolidation. Stocks that consolidate after big rallies eventually break on the upside. That is the anticipation here also. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 374. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Dalmia Bharat. All short selling in the stock should be done only intraday. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 2,085. Shares of Dalmia Bharat are down more than 8 percent over the last month.

Indusind Bank is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,345. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Pidilite Industries. This should move on the upside because the Nifty itself has a lot of tailwind. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,550. Shares are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 405 and a price target of Rs 440 on the upside. The stock was up more than 10 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss of Rs 595 and for an upside target of Rs 618. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.