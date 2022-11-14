HDFC Bank, Hindalco, BHEL: Monday's top brokerage calls

Macquarie has an 'overweight' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005 on its shares while JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 520 on its shares.
Macquarie has an 'overweight' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company will be considered an extension of HDFC after merger.
