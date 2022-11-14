HDFC Bank, Hindalco, BHEL: Monday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh

HDFC Bank |

Macquarie has an 'overweight' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company will be considered an extension of HDFC after merger.

Hindalco | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 520 on its shares. According to the brokerage house has reduced the company's earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY23 by 17 percent and for FY24-25 by 9-10 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,575 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the management of the company continues to deliver consistently on medium-term target.

BHEL | Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call on BHEL with a target price of Rs 30 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company had delivered weak results and profitability is still uncertain.