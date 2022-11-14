    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    HDFC Bank, Hindalco, BHEL: Monday's top brokerage calls

    HDFC Bank, Hindalco, BHEL: Monday's top brokerage calls

    HDFC Bank, Hindalco, BHEL: Monday's top brokerage calls
    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Macquarie has an 'overweight' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005 on its shares while JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 520 on its shares.

    HDFC Bank |

    Macquarie has an 'overweight' call on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2,005 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company will be considered an extension of HDFC after merger.
    Hindalco | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 520 on its shares. According to the brokerage house has reduced the company's earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FY23 by 17 percent and for FY24-25 by 9-10 percent.
    Mahindra and Mahindra | JPMorgan has an 'overweight' call on Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,575 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the management of the company continues to deliver consistently on medium-term target.
    BHEL | Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call on BHEL with a target price of Rs 30 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company had delivered weak results and profitability is still uncertain.
