HDFC Bank a compounder at attractive valuations, says Morgan Stanley; resumes overweight stance

Morgan Stanley said strong trailing investments and cyclical tailwinds (benign asset quality and improving real deposit rates) will help it navigate merger challenges better and return to 17-18 percent earnings per share growth after Year 1.

Resuming its 'Overweight' stance on the counter, global brokerage Morgan Stanley said India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank is a compounder available at attractive valuations. Morgan Stanley has a target price of Rs 2,110 on HDFC Bank, implying a 23 percent potential upside for the stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank , one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index , were trading nearly 2 percent higher at Rs 1,729.05 apiece during Monday's deals. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high after the private lender announced completion of merger with its parent HDFC Ltd.

HDFC Bank shares have gained 8 percent in the last one month while it was up 6 percent on a year-to-date basis. In the last one year, HDFC Bank shares have risen 28 percent.