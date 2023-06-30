HDFC AMC part of MSCI? HNIs buy Shilpa Medicare - Stocks that kept dealers busy on Friday

Shares of Shilpa Medicare ended 15.7 percent higher on Friday, marking its biggest single-day surge since February 4, 2020, during which it had surged 18 percent.

Shares of HDFC AMC ended 12 percent higher on Monday, marking its biggest single-day surge since the stock listed in August 2018. On listing day, the stock had surged 65 percent compared to its issue price.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock has a high probability of being included in the MSCI indices in its August review, as per a note from IIFL Alternatives.

The stock's 12 percent surge on Friday came on volumes that were triple its 20-day average.

Strong Start To July

Benchmark indices had a strong start to the July series with the Nifty 50 marching to yet another record high led by large cap stocks.

Dealers said that flows were mixed with a positive bias. Closing of the trading window effective today resulted in multiple block deals taking place, including those in Adani Transmission, Ease My Trip, Bandhan Bank and others. However, despite cloure of the trading window, strategic investors can still sell stake via block deals.

While NBFC stocks continued to outperform along with financial names, cement stocks were bucking the trend.

Along with HDFC AMC, these stocks made it to the Dealing Room Chatter on Friday:

Sun Pharma: Shares ended 3 percent higher on Friday, marking its fifth day of gains. Dealers said that selling pressure from FIIs is likely over and in fact, there were small buy flows seen at FII desks. The stock was the fourth-best performing stock on the Nifty 50 index.

Shilpa Medicare: The drugmaker's stock ended 15.7 percent higher on Friday, marking its biggest single-day surge since February 4, 2020, during which it had surged 18 percent. Dealing rooms indicate that HNIs were buyers in the stock today and that the street is anticipating a corporate development to take place in the stock soon.

Godawari Power: The stock ended with gains of 5.4 percent after 33.5 lakh shares or 2.4 percent of the total equity exchanged hands in a transaction worth Rs 174 crore. Dealers suggest that while the promoter entity is the likely seller in today's block, some marquee HNIs are the buyers. The stock ended higher for the fourth day in a row.