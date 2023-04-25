HDFC AMC shares: Revenue misses offset, core income in line. Should you buy?

2 Min(s) Read
Following the results' announcement, HDFC AMC stock fell 0.92 percent to Rs 1,764.50 apiece on NSE. The shares have lost over 19 percent on a year-to-date basis.
HDFC AMC's standalone net profit surged 10 percent to Rs 376 crore in the March quarter of the 2022-2023 fiscal. It was Rs 343 crore in the same period a year ago.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rice and maize crops adapting to temperature changes but not wheat: Study
Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What is the Factories (Amendment) Act withheld by Tamil Nadu
Apr 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
WTO ruling on India's IT Agreement — key implications of this adverse verdict in a taxman's view
Apr 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Malaria Day: A preventable disease, but here's why the elimination remains a challenge
Apr 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Meanwhile, the company's revenue from operations jumped 5 percent to Rs 541 crore for the fourth quarter, as compared to Rs 516 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
"Revenue misses offset by lower opex, core income in-line," said Gaurav Jani, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd, on HDFC AMC's fourth quarter result.
Here's what the brokerage said
-
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 48 per equity share of Rs 5 each of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The dividend if approved by the shareholders, will be dispatched
commencing from the day after the AGM.
Following the results' announcement, HDFC AMC's stock fell 0.92 percent to Rs 1,764.50 apiece on NSE. The shares have lost over 19 percent on a year-to-date basis.
In the past 12 months, HDFC AMC has paid an equity dividend amounting to Rs 42 per share that resulted in a dividend yield of 2.39 percent.
HDFC AMC's board has also approved about 10.5 lakh stock options of Rs 5 each to eligible employees of the company under the Employees Stock Option Plan (ESOP).
The firm has an average target price of Rs 2,272, implying an upside of 29.20 percent from the current market levels, according to data from Trendlyne.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!