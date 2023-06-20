HDFC AMC block deal: 10.2% equity change hands, Abrdn likely seller

CNBC-TV18 on Monday reported that the UK-based investment company will sell its entire 10.2 percent holdings in HDFC AMC via block deals.

Shares of HDFC AMC changed hands in a block deal on Tuesday. As many as 2.18 crore shares equivalent to 10.2 percent equity changed hands. Seller and buyers are not know.

CNBC-TV18 on Monday reported that the UK-based investment company will sell its entire 10.2 percent holdings in HDFC AMC via block deals. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 1800-1892 per equity share, a five percent discount to the stock's closing price.

Earlier in 2022, Abrdn Investment divested a 5.58 percent stake in the AMC for over Rs 2,300 crore via open market transaction.

On Monday, the shares of HDFC AMC ended 1.3 percent lower, down in three out of the last four trading sessions. The stock closed below levels of Rs 1,900 for the first time since May 29 this year. HDFC AMC shares have now declined over 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.