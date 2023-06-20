CNBC TV18
HDFC AMC block deal: 10.2% equity change hands, Abrdn likely seller

By Asmita Pant  Jun 20, 2023 9:00:50 AM IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18 on Monday reported that the UK-based investment company will  sell its entire 10.2 percent holdings in HDFC AMC via block deals.

Shares of HDFC AMC changed hands in a block deal on Tuesday. As many as 2.18 crore shares equivalent to 10.2 percent equity changed hands. Seller and buyers are not know.

CNBC-TV18 on Monday reported that the UK-based investment company will  sell its entire 10.2 percent holdings in HDFC AMC via block deals. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 1800-1892 per equity share, a five percent discount to the stock's closing price.
Earlier in 2022, Abrdn Investment divested a 5.58 percent stake in the AMC for over Rs 2,300 crore via open market transaction.
