Technical stock picks | HDFC AMC, LTIMindtree, Jindal Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical and Derivative Research Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HDFC AMC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,000 for an upside target of Rs 2,150. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on LTIMindtree with a stop loss of Rs 5,100 for an upside target Rs 5,300. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Jindal Steel and Power is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. He advises to keep a stop loss of Rs 573 for a target of Rs 600. Shares have gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Mitessh Thakkar recommends a buy call on Delta Corp. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 260 and a stop loss of Rs 243. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in ICICI Bank. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 925 and a target of Rs 960-965.

Tech Mahindra is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,100 keeping a target of Rs 1,200.

Both the stocks, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra have remained flat over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Piramal Enterprises Ltd with a stop loss of Rs 890 and a price target of Rs 935-940 on the upside. The stock was up more than 18 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Zydus Life with a stop loss of Rs 560 and for upside targets of Rs 600-610. Shares are up more than 10 percent over the last month.

Finally, he recommends buying ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited with a stop loss of Rs 568 and a target of Rs 610. Shares have gained more than 25 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.