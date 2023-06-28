CNBC TV18
Technical stock picks | HDFC AMC, LTIMindtree, Jindal Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra on the radar

By Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar  Jun 28, 2023 9:23:04 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical and Derivative Research Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HDFC AMC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,000 for an upside target of Rs 2,150. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on LTIMindtree with a stop loss of Rs 5,100 for an upside target Rs 5,300. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
