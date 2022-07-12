HCL Tech shares under pressure ahead of IT major's results after TCS disappoints Street

HCL Technologies shares struggled to make it to the green in choppy trade on Tuesday, as the Noida-based IT major was due to report its financial results for the April-June period later in the day. The HCL Tech stock crossed the flatline only briefly in late morning deals, having fallen by as much as Rs 16.3 or 1.7 percent to Rs 927.1 apiece on BSE.

Analysts will look out for HCL Tech's earnings report closely, which comes days after TCS disappointed the Street with its quarterly performance. IT companies have been struggling against higher employee costs to tackle elevated levels of attrition even as businesses across sectors are spending heavily on technology.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate HCL Tech's net profit at Rs 3,297 crore for the April-June period — which would mean a decline of 8.2 percent sequentially.

HCL Tech's revenue in dollars is expected to rise 1.3 percent on a quarterly-on-quarter basis, and 2.5-3 percent in constant currency terms.

The IT company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) — a key metric of profitability — is estimated to increase 1.3 percent in the April-June period compared with the previous three months.

HCL Tech is expected to report a fall of 40 basis points in its margin to 17.6 percent. That is lower than the software services exporter's guidance of 18-20 percent for the year ending March 2023.

Analysts expect HCL Tech to continue with a revenue growth guidance of 12-14 percent for the year ending March 2023.