HCL Tech Q1 results preview: June quarter may be weak due to seasonality; margins to shrink

IT major HCL Technologies is expected to post muted earnings for the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) amid weak seasonality in IT (Information Technology) services segment in any June quarter due to annual productivity benefits passed on to certain large customers. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect HCL Tech to report a net profit of Rs 3,809 crore, a decline of 4.4 percent compared with the previous quarter.

The outlook for the IT service revenue growth is seen better at two percent, while engineering and R&D (ER&D) services is seen weaker, say analysts.

The Noida-based IT company's revenue in dollar terms is expected to rise 0.9 percent sequentially for the three-month period ended June, and at 0.4-0.5 percent in constant currency terms.