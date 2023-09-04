Expert stock recommendations: HCL Technologies and Bharat Dynamics show promise

In the ever-evolving world of stock market investing, identifying potential gems can be a challenging task. However, seasoned experts like Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com, have a keen eye for spotting standout stocks. In his recent analysis, Mr. Jain has highlighted two remarkable stock selections that are poised to make waves in the market: HCL Technologies and Bharat Dynamics.

The Information Technology (IT) sector has long been a favorite among investors due to its ability to deliver consistent returns. According to Ruchit Jain, the Nifty IT index has recently broken a significant barrier, surging past the 31,650 mark. Jain believes that large-cap stocks within the IT sector are set to drive this index even higher, offering support to the broader Nifty index.

Among the numerous players in the IT sector, HCL Technologies stands out as a promising candidate for investment. Jain recommends considering HCL Technologies at its current trading levels.

He suggests placing a stop-loss order below Rs 1,180, with the potential for targets around Rs 1,250 in the near term.

Over the past month, HCL Technologies has demonstrated impressive growth, with its stock price climbing by more than 5 percent.

Beyond the IT domain, Jain sees opportunities emerging in the defense sector. One particular stock that has captured his attention is Bharat Dynamics. Short-term traders, Jain suggests, should keep a keen eye on this company.

The recent price surge in Bharat Dynamics has been accompanied by above-average trading volumes, indicating strong support for its upward movement. Investors looking to capitalise on this momentum can consider buying Bharat Dynamics with a stop-loss order below Rs 1,140, targeting potential gains around Rs 1,260.

Interestingly, shares of Bharat Dynamics have maintained a relatively stable performance over the past month.

Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.