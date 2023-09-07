HCL Technologies Ltd shares registered a new 52-week high of Rs 1,255.8 apiece on the BSE on Thursday after the company announced that it has signed a multiyear managed public cloud services agreement with Germany’s Siemens AG to modernise its IT landscape worldwide

Share Market Live NSE

HCL Technologies will power cloud-led digital transformation for Siemens, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

As part of the agreement, HCL Technologies will migrate and then operate the IT infrastructure of Siemens on AWS and Azure, while ensuring that its cloud resources are optimised, scalable and secure. This will help Siemens to focus on its core business

HCL Tech will work on automating the public cloud environment of Siemens while sticking to the company’s high security standards. The IT major has been selected as one of the preferred global suppliers in the sector of horizontal IT infrastructure services, it informed the bourses.

The IT company will make use of its CloudSMART solutions, which aggregates the best cloud offerings and capabilities into a comprehensive, fully integrated consultancy and delivery platform.

The Chief Growth Officer, Europe and Africa, Diversified Industries, HCL Tech, Ashish K Gupta said, “Germany is a strategic market for HCLTech and our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region. We are excited to be partnering with Siemens and powering its cloud transformation with our Managed Public Cloud Services.”

Shares of HCL Technologies were trading 1.24 percent higher at Rs 1,251 apiece on BSE at 1:10 PM. The stock has rallied 7 percent in the last five trading sessions. On a year-to-date basis, HCL Tech shares are up 43 percent, while it has gained 32 percent in the last one year.