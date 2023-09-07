CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsHCL Tech shares hit 52 week high on bagging multi year deal from Siemens

HCL Tech shares hit 52-week high on bagging multi-year deal from Siemens

HCL Technologies will power cloud-led digital transformation for Siemens. As part of the agreement, HCL Tech will migrate and then operate the IT infrastructure of Siemens on AWS and Azure, while ensuring that its cloud resources are optimised, scalable and secure.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 4:26:49 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
HCL Tech shares hit 52-week high on bagging multi-year deal from Siemens
HCL Technologies Ltd shares registered a new 52-week high of Rs 1,255.8 apiece on the BSE on Thursday after the company announced that it has signed a multiyear managed public cloud services agreement with Germany’s Siemens AG to modernise its IT landscape worldwide

Share Market Live


HCL Technologies will power cloud-led digital transformation for Siemens, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
As part of the agreement, HCL Technologies will migrate and then operate the IT infrastructure of Siemens on AWS and Azure, while ensuring that its cloud resources are optimised, scalable and secure. This will help Siemens to focus on its core business.
HCL Tech will work on automating the public cloud environment of Siemens while sticking to the company’s high security standards. The IT major has been selected as one of the preferred global suppliers in the sector of horizontal IT infrastructure services, it informed the bourses.
The IT company will make use of its CloudSMART solutions, which aggregates the best cloud offerings and capabilities into a comprehensive, fully integrated consultancy and delivery platform.
The Chief Growth Officer, Europe and Africa, Diversified Industries, HCL Tech, Ashish K Gupta said, “Germany is a strategic market for HCLTech and our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region. We are excited to be partnering with Siemens and powering its cloud transformation with our Managed Public Cloud Services.”
Shares of HCL Technologies were trading 1.24 percent higher at Rs 1,251 apiece on BSE at 1:10 PM. The stock has rallied 7 percent in the last five trading sessions. On a year-to-date basis, HCL Tech shares are up 43 percent, while it has gained 32 percent in the last one year.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

HCL Technologies

Recommended Articles

View All
Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Airtel backer Warburg Pincus is set to invest another billion dollars in India

Airtel backer Warburg Pincus is set to invest another billion dollars in India

Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Exclusive | Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry is not worried about Jio Financial making a big play

Exclusive | Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry is not worried about Jio Financial making a big play

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X