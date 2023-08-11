Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley has an 'Overweight' rating on the HCL Tech stock, with a target price of Rs 1,200 per share. According to the brokerage, such deals should lower perceived risk of potential revenue guidance cut at the lower end.

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index in Friday's trading session, rising over 4 percent, a day after the country's third largest information technology (IT) services firm signed a $2.1-billion deal with Verizon Business for providing managed network services to its global enterprise customers. At 10:34 am, the scrip was trading 3.86 percent higher at Rs 1,178.10 apiece on the NSE.

Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley has an 'Overweight' rating on the counter, with a target price of Rs 1,200 per share. According to the brokerage, such deal announcements provide greater comfort and should lower perceived risk of potential revenue guidance cut at the lower end.

With the current announcement, Morgan Stanley expects some of underperformance to reverse.

HCL Tech shares have gained 4.58 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,186.95 today against Thursday's closing price of Rs 1134.9. Trading volumes were also higher as 33 lakh shares changed hands on the exchanges, higher than the one-month daily traded average of 32 lakh shares.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 13.35 percent, while it climbed 22.40 percent in the last one-year period.

This deal with Verizon , the No. 1 US telecom company by subscribers, will be a shot in the arm for HCL Tech following a sluggish June quarter performance.

As of the first quarter of this fiscal, HCL Tech's deal wins stood at $1.56 billion, a significant drop from its $2 billion plus order book in the previous seven quarters.

"We expect this deal to have a positive revenue impact over the next six years beginning in November 2023 with an estimated new total contract value of $2.1 billion over the term," HCLTech informed the stock exchanges about the deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Verizon Business will lead sales and development, while HCLTech will take care of post-sale network roll-out and support. Some Verizon employees will also move to HCL Tech.

The partnership will help to grow existing managed service business, add new clients and reduce potential churn, Scott Lawrence, senior vice president at Verizon, said.

"We are going to start unlocking value as early as the end of this year and certainly into 2024, 2025 and beyond," Lawrence said.