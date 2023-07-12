However, on a sequential basis, HCL Tech's net profit saw a decline of 11 percent in Q1FY24 from Rs 3,983 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY23). Further, the software major has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the same has been fixed on July 20, 2023.
IT services company HCL Technologies reported subdued fourth-quarter earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability. HCL Tech posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,534 crore, up 7.6 percent year-on-year for the first quarter (Q1FY24) ended 30 June, 2023. The software major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,283 crore in the year-ago period.
The number was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll, which had pegged the figure at Rs 3,809 crore.
However, on a sequential basis, HCL Tech's net profit saw a decline of 11 percent in Q1FY24 from Rs 3,983 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY23).
The revenue from operations of the Noida-headquartered company came in at Rs 26,296 crore, nearly 12 percent higher than the year-ago period.
HCL Tech's EBIT, or earnings before interest and tax, a key metric of profitability, came in at Rs 4,438 crore as against Rs 4,836 crore in the previous quarter.
Ebit margin for the quarter came in at 16.9 percent compared with 18.2 percent in the March quarter and 17 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
Rupee revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 26,296 crore versus CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 26,960 crore and Rs 26,606 crore in the March quarter. The dollar revenue for the company was at $3,200 million as against $3,235 million quarter-on-quarter.
Meanwhile, the revenue in constant currency slipped 1.3 percent as against CNBC-TV18's poll Of 0.4-0.5 percent growth, and is down 1.1 percent, compared to 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.
FY24 guidance
Interim dividend declared, record date fixed
Further, HCL Tech also added that the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.
The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been fixed on July 20, 2023. The payment date of the said interim dividend will be made on August 1, 2023.
On Wednesday, shares of HCL Tech closed 0.76 percent lower at Rs 1,106.40 apiece on the NSE. The stock gained 6.44 percent on a year-to-date basis, while it rallied 20.56 percent in the last one year.
First Published: Jul 12, 2023 6:15 PM IST
